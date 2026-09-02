BONDS: Recovery Extends

Sep-02 12:03

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SPAIN AUCTION PREVIEW: On offer this week

Aug-03 12:02

Spain has announced it will be looking to sell a combined E5.0-6.0bln of the following Bono / Oblis at its auction this Thursday, August 6:

  • the 2.60% May-31 Bono (ISIN: ES0000012Q16)
  • the 3.00% Jan-33 Obli (ISIN: ES0000012P74)
  • the 3.40% Oct-36 Obli (ISIN: ES0000012S22)

Spain has also announced it will be looking to sell E250-750mln of the 2.05% Nov-39 Obli-Ei (ISIN: ES0000012M69) at that auction.

Additionally, Spain has announced it will be looking to sell a combined E5.5-6.5bln of the following letras at its auction tomorrow, August 4:

  • the 6-month Feb 5, 2027 letras
  • the new 12-month Aug 6, 2027 letras

MNI: US 31 JUL SECURED OVERNIGHT FINANCING RATE 3.66% (+1BP VS PRIOR)

Aug-03 12:00
  • MNI: US 31 JUL SECURED OVERNIGHT FINANCING RATE 3.66% (+1BP VS PRIOR)
  • SOFR PERCENTILES: 25TH 3.64% (+1BP); 1ST 3.60% (UNCH)
  • SOFR PERCENTILES: 75TH 3.72% (+2BP); 99TH 3.75% (+2BP)
  • US 31 JUL SOFR VOLUME USD 3.205 TLN (3.011 TLN PRIOR)

US: MNI POLITICAL RISK - Iran And Oman Inch Closer To Hormuz Deal

Aug-03 11:59

Access Full Report Here

  • President Donald Trump has ‘Executive Time’ at 08:00 ET 13:00 BST, will sign an Executive Order at 13:30 ET 18:30 BST, and has four policy meetings scheduled throughout the day.
  • Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is back on track for Senate confirmation this week after he confirmed in writing that the Department of Justice would rescind the so-called “anti-weaponization fund” and narrow the scope of an immunity deal Trump struck with the IRS.
  • The US and Japan confirmed a joint intervention to address excess volatility in the Yen. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US, "will not hesitate to participate in further joint intervention.”
  • The Middle East conflict continues to ebb according to a familiar pattern of escalation and de-escalation. Direct military action is on pause while mediators sound out agreement between Iran and Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson cautioned that talks with Oman are not part of broader negotiations with the US and said a deal with Oman would not lead automatically to a reopening of the Strait.
  • The Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote at 17:30 ET 22:30 BST to advance a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown in October. The CR is competing for floor time with other key legislation before the Senate breaks for recess.
  • Poll of the Day: Two in five Democrats would prefer a candidate who identifies as a democratic socialist. 

Full Article: US DAILY BRIEF

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