ENERGY: No Risk of Winter Gas Shortage: German Econ Minister

"GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON: GAS STORAGE SITUATION TIGHTER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEARS BUT NO R...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
Spain has announced it will be looking to sell a combined E5.0-6.0bln of the following Bono / Oblis at its auction this Thursday, August 6:
Spain has also announced it will be looking to sell E250-750mln of the 2.05% Nov-39 Obli-Ei (ISIN: ES0000012M69) at that auction.
Additionally, Spain has announced it will be looking to sell a combined E5.5-6.5bln of the following letras at its auction tomorrow, August 4:
Full Article: US DAILY BRIEF