EU BASIC INDUSTRIES: Mondi: S&P Downgrade   

Aug-13 13:34

You are missing out on very valuable content.

(MNDILN; Baa1/BBB+/NR) Takes it line with Moody's and reflects existing weakness. We expect no cred...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

SOFR OPTIONS: BLOCK: Dec'25 SOFR Put Condor Buy

Jul-14 13:26
  • +5,000 SFRZ5 95.75/95.87/96.25/96.37 put condors, 6.0 net ref 96.145 at 0915:16ET

OPTIONS: Expiries for Jul15 NY cut 1000ET (Source DTCC)

Jul-14 13:24
  • EUR/USD: $1.1550-70(E2.7bln), $1.1600-15(E1.5bln), $1.1665-70(E680mln), $1.1730(E507mln), $1.1745-60(E1.1bln)
  • USD/JPY: Y143.50($960mln), Y144.40-50($1.2bln), Y145.45-50($530mln), Y146.35-50($566mln), Y148.25-30($700mln)
  • AUD/USD: $0.6480-00(A$1.6bln), $0.6560(A$631mln)
  • USD/CAD: C$1.3570-75($525mln)

CANADA DATA: May Wholesales Unexpectedly Rise +0.1% On Household Goods & Autos

Jul-14 13:14
  • Wholesale sales ex-petroleum and grains +0.1% MOM in May, above StatsCan's advance estimate -0.4%.
  • Gains in five of seven sectors. Personal and household goods +3.5% after three prior declines, autos +2.2%.
  • Special survey found: "The share of respondents indicating that the ongoing trade issues had an impact on their businesses fell from 43.6% in April to 36.9% in May."
  • Inventories +0.8% after -0.2% in prior month.
  • Wholesales +1.8% YOY.
  • Report follows Friday's big job gain that pushed down the odds the BOC will cut rates at the July 30 meeting.

Related bullets

article type logo

Mondi: S&P Downgrade        

article type logo

Mondi PLC: 1H25 Results Headlines              

article type logo

EU Mid-Day Carbon Summary: EUAs/UKAs Fall On TTF Losses

Related by topic

MNDILN
UK

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Should Hold, Focus On Inflation - Emmons

Aug-14 12:13
article type logo

MNI: US Pushes EU For More Concessions Despite Deal- Officials

Aug-14 11:00
article type logo

INVITE: Livestream MNI Connect ECB's Luis de Guindos On Sep 18

Aug-14 10:00

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo