EM LATAM CREDIT: MNI LATAM Credit Market Wrap

RES 4: 1.3899 High Apr 8

RES 3: 1.3869 76.4% retracement of the Mar 31 - May 1 bear leg

RES 2: 1.3808 61.8% retracement of the Mar 31 - May 1 bear leg

RES 1: 1.3793 High Apr 14

PRICE: 1.3756 @ 16:52 BST May 15

SUP 1: 1.3643 Low May 8

SUP 2: 1.3550/26 Low May 1 / Low Mar 9

SUP 3: 1.3524 1.0% 10-dma envelope

SUP 4: 1.3482 Low Jan 30 and key support

A corrective cycle in USDCAD remains in play and this week’s gains reinforce this condition. The pair has traded through 1.3711, the 50-day EMA. This highlights a stronger S/T reversal and opens 1.3808, a Fibonacci retracement point. For bears, a reversal would mark the end of the correction and pave the way for a move towards 1.3526, the Mar 9 low and the next key support. A clear break of this level would open 1.3482, the Jan 30 low.