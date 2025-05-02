OPTIONS: Larger FX Option Pipeline

* EUR/USD: May06 $1.1500-10(E2.2bln); May08 $1.1200(E2.5bln), $1.1250(E1.5bln), $1.1390-00(E3.0bln...
A combination of EUR strength and USD weakness continues to play out through the London close, as the clocks ticks down headed into Trump's Rose Garden appearance at 1600ET/2100BST.
Politico reports that non-governmental advisor Elon Musk is expected to step back from his public-facing duties in President Donald Trump's White House, despite Trump remaining "pleased" with Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency initiative.