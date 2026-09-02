EU CREDIT SUPPLY: Kingspan Group (KSPID): EUR Final Terms

* Final terms: Green EUR350m 4Y MS+63, EUR500m 7Y Green MS+95 (market sources). * MNI FV: MS+61a, MS...
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Spain has announced it will be looking to sell a combined E5.0-6.0bln of the following Bono / Oblis at its auction this Thursday, August 6:
Spain has also announced it will be looking to sell E250-750mln of the 2.05% Nov-39 Obli-Ei (ISIN: ES0000012M69) at that auction.
Additionally, Spain has announced it will be looking to sell a combined E5.5-6.5bln of the following letras at its auction tomorrow, August 4: