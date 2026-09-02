EM CEEMEA CREDIT: Kazakhstan (KAZAKS): Quasis Still Chasing

Spain has announced it will be looking to sell a combined E5.0-6.0bln of the following Bono / Oblis at its auction this Thursday, August 6:

the 2.60% May-31 Bono (ISIN: ES0000012Q16)

the 3.00% Jan-33 Obli (ISIN: ES0000012P74)

the 3.40% Oct-36 Obli (ISIN: ES0000012S22)

Spain has also announced it will be looking to sell E250-750mln of the 2.05% Nov-39 Obli-Ei (ISIN: ES0000012M69) at that auction.

Additionally, Spain has announced it will be looking to sell a combined E5.5-6.5bln of the following letras at its auction tomorrow, August 4: