BRAZIL: Industrial Production Below Expectations in July

President Donald Trump has ‘Executive Time’ at 08:00 ET 13:00 BST, will sign an Executive Order at 13:30 ET 18:30 BST, and has four policy meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is back on track for Senate confirmation this week after he confirmed in writing that the Department of Justice would rescind the so-called “anti-weaponization fund” and narrow the scope of an immunity deal Trump struck with the IRS.

The US and Japan confirmed a joint intervention to address excess volatility in the Yen. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US, "will not hesitate to participate in further joint intervention.”

The Middle East conflict continues to ebb according to a familiar pattern of escalation and de-escalation. Direct military action is on pause while mediators sound out agreement between Iran and Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson cautioned that talks with Oman are not part of broader negotiations with the US and said a deal with Oman would not lead automatically to a reopening of the Strait.

The Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote at 17:30 ET 22:30 BST to advance a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown in October. The CR is competing for floor time with other key legislation before the Senate breaks for recess.