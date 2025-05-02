MNI EXCLUSIVE: EU sources speak to MNI about trade talks with the U.S

A combination of EUR strength and USD weakness continues to play out through the London close, as the clocks ticks down headed into Trump's Rose Garden appearance at 1600ET/2100BST.
- The original EUR buying phase followed the Bloomberg report that the EU are planning emergency measures to guard the economy against Trump's tariffs, possibly bolstered by the rally through 1.0850 resistance and the weekly high.
- That report, twinned with headlines that Canada and Mexico are working to enhance their trade deal goes to show that tariffed countries are seemingly looking to take sharp action to both combat Trump's tariffs, as well as enhance cooperation to dampen the blow to economic growth that could follow the immediate installation of reciprocal tariffs today.
- Trump's official schedule only shows the beginning of his 'Make America Wealthy Again' event - and there's little clarity on how exactly his plans will be released: Whether he'll talk the press through a speech, or whether there will be a formal release on the White House website.
- The White House website no longer maintains a livestream page, however CSPAN and Youtube will likely have livelinks - we'll send here when available.