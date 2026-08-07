EUROZONE ISSUANCE: EGB Supply

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Bears failed to test the next round of targets (124.88, the June 10/11 low in futures and 3.10% in yields). Energy price swings remain the dominant factor on the day, with increased uncertainty surrounding the situation in Iran and prospects for a fresh round of U.S. strikes on Iran/subsequent Iranian retaliation evident. 2s10s back below 40bp as a result.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) has formally requested that Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) provide an update on his health, citing weeks of limited information since McConnell’s June 14 hospitalisation. The letter comes after a 911 dispatch audio noted that a person was found “unconscious” and had suffered “cardiac arrest", fuelling speculation on Capitol Hill that the former GOP leader may not return to Congress, and that his office may be downplaying the severity of his condition, per The Hill.
Treasuries continue to depreciate. This week’s move lower reinforces a bear threat. The move down has resulted in a breach of 109-06, the Jun 22 low, signalling scope for an extension towards 108-25, the Jun 8 low. Key support and the bear trigger is 108-08+, the May 19 low. Initial firm resistance to watch is 109-25+, the Jul 2 and 6 high. A break of this hurdle would be bullish and expose 110-10+, the Jun 26 high and bull trigger.