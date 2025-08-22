EU TRANSPORTATION: Airline earnings YTD

Underperformers were on GTF-linked plane groundings (Air Baltic, Wizz) or staff strikes (Finnair, Ai...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
Israel's Kan reports that, "several Arab countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, are trying to convince Iran to return to the negotiating table [with the US] due to the assessment that Israel is planning another round of fighting." An Arab diplomat said: "We are asking the Americans to be patient and the International Atomic Energy Agency not to act hastily with Iran."
"*UK'S DEBT MANAGEMENT OFFICE TO CANCEL TWO GILTS DUE TO DONATION" - bbg
Full DMO release on that is here, it's the 4⅛% Treasury Gilt 2027 and 0⅜% Index-linked Treasury Gilt 2062 that are to be cancelled, with a £14mln and £7.8mln nominal holding per line. The cancellation is as a result of "a donation to the Donations and Bequests Account made during the financial year ending 31 March 2025": https://www.dmo.gov.uk/media/hicb4is2/sa210725.pdf
June's Conference Board US Leading Economic Index (LEI) fell by 0.3% M/M as expected in June, pulling back from 0.0% prior (upward rev from -0.1%).