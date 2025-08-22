EU TRANSPORTATION: Airline earnings YTD

Israel's Kan reports that, "several Arab countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, are trying to convince Iran to return to the negotiating table [with the US] due to the assessment that Israel is planning another round of fighting." An Arab diplomat said: "We are asking the Americans to be patient and the International Atomic Energy Agency not to act hastily with Iran."

The report notes: "An Arab diplomat [said] many countries in the region are currently investing great efforts to reach a political solution and convince the Islamic Republic to return to the negotiating table... According to the diplomat, the countries focusing on this effort are Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman."

The report comes after an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson this morning appeared to nix the prospect of new nuclear talks with the US in the near term. See: IRAN: Foreign Ministry-No Plans For Talks w/US Ahead Of E3 & Rus/China Meetings

Raz Zimmet at the Alliance Center for Iranian Studies notes: "The concern of Gulf states about the renewal of fighting between Iran and Israel is understandable. However, it is doubtful whether Tehran is interested at this stage in returning to a negotiated framework, especially one that would require concessions perceived by it as capitulation to U.S. dictates..."

Axios reported yesterday that the White House is "significantly more alarmed about [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his regional policies," after airstrikes on Syria last week.