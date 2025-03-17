Commodities

MNI’s Oil and Gas service offers real-time, actionable intelligence and insight on global oil and gas markets, delivered in concise bullet point format, either via the MNI website, Bloomberg or the ICE platform. It is complemented by our email service, which provides weekly analysis of the energy sector, market roundups ahead of each regional trading session, as well as comprehensive previews of all OPEC meetings. Our Oil and Gas team includes former energy traders, industry experts, political risk analysts and macroeconomists, with full analyst interaction available.