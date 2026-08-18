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Riksbank Interest Rate Decison

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Riksbank Policy Rate

Forecast

1.75

Previous

1.75

Date:

2026 Aug 20 - 7:30am
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Description

The Sveriges Riksbank, or Riksbank, has a monetary policy meeting where it will decide on monetary policy, including the policy rate. The Executive Board of the Riksbank makes decisions on monetary policy, including the policy rate, which is the interest rate they set to achieve their inflation target.

Preview Coverage

MNI RIKSBANK WATCH: Guidance In Focus After Inflation Surprise

Eyes on guidance and data interpretation at Riksbank 's August meeting.

Aug-18 11:19

RIKSBANK: MNI Riksbank Preview: August 2026 - June Rate Path Risks Eyed

FOR THE FULL PUBLICATION PLEASE CLICK HERE: https://media.marketnews.com/MNI_Riksbank_Preview_2026_08_efefb614a9.pdf EXECUTIVE SUMMARY * The Riksbank is unanimously expected to hold the policy rate at 1.75% on Thursday. Focus will be on whether the policy statement reiterates the message from the June rate path, or makes an additional hawkish tweak in response to slightly higher-than-expected inflation outturns and a recovery in activity metrics. * Given the August decision does not include an updated set of forecasts (only a concise Monetary Policy Update document), the Board may opt to note that risks to the June rate path are skewed to the upside, but refrain from making any quantitative assessments on the likelihood of a rate hike later this year. * Such a stance could still disappoint market pricing though. At the time of writing, there are ~35bps of hikes priced through December 2026 and 83bps through December 2027. With the policy rate currently at the lower end of the Riksbank's 1.5-3.0% nominal neutral rate estimate, a normalisation towards the middle of that range (i.e. 2.00-2.25%) makes sense in the context of an improving growth outlook and underlying inflation moving gradually back towards target. However, a more aggressive tightening response still seems at odds with current conditions. * Analysts are unanimous in expecting rates to remain at 1.75% in August, but divided on when (or if) a hike will be delivered.

Aug-19 07:28

MNI Riksbank Preview: August 2026 - June Rate Path Risks Eyed

The Riksbank is unanimously expected to hold the policy rate at 1.75% on Thursday.

Aug-18 12:01

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