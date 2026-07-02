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Executive Summary: Payroll Gains Disappoint, But Multi-Month Improvement Still
Impresses Nonfarm payrolls growth stuttered slightly in June, with downward
revisions casting a less-positive light on the prior months that had been seen
as sealing the Fed's pivot away from its easing bias. Additionally, there were
some details in the Household Survey of the report that suggested weakness on
the labor supply side. But make no mistake: the state of the labor market was
solid overall in the first half of the year, particularly versus concerns coming
into 2026, with the unemployment rate remaining impressively well-contained. *
Nonfarm payrolls were comfortably softer than expected in June at 57k (sa, cons
113k), while the two-month revision of -74k was evenly split across May (-43k)
and April (-31k). * But looking through latest monthly swings, six-month run
rates stand at their strongest since Jun 2024 for private payrolls and Oct 2023
when excluding health & social assistance courtesy of a strong run through
Mar-May after Feb weakness. * Private payrolls weakness in June was concentrated
in the leisure & hospitality sector in a development that questions World
Cup-related discretionary spending. But overall, June saw the best breadth of
jobs growth since late 2023/early 2024 * The fall in the unemployment rate to an
unrounded 4.189% from 4.296% prior (vs 4.3% consensus, with some analysts seeing
4.2%; FOMC June median end-2026 is 4.3%) marked a 2nd consecutive fall and the
lowest rate outright since June 2025. * With employment in the Household Survey
again dropping sharply, this unemployment dip was also in large part a
participation story: June saw a 63-month low in the participation rate, 61.55%
after 61.83%. * The earnings side of the payrolls report was the closest to
consensus amongst the main indicators, with monthly AHE growth at the stronger
end of consensus but with some softer details. * Average hourly earnings
increased 0.35% M/M (cons 0.3 with dovish skew to 0.2) in June with the modest
beat offset by a downward revision to 0.27% M/M in May (initial 0.32%) after an
unrevised 0.16% in April. * Low response rates to the surveys suggest ample room
for future revisions. We note overall for this month's report that seasonal
factors weren't a major tailwind. * Other recent labor market metrics were
mostly solid too. Weekly jobless claims remain at relatively healthy levels,
Challenger job cut announcements dropped to their lowest June level since 2023,
JOLTS showed elevated job openings in May, and Revelio pointed to a 32-month
high in payrolls in June. Less impressive were ADP private sector gains and the
Conference Board's Labor Market Differential.Jul-02 17:38