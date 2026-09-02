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Bank of Canada Policy Decision

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BOC Policy Decision

Forecast

2.25

Actual

2.25

Date:

2026 Sep 02 - 1:45pm
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Description

The Bank of Canada (BoC) carries out monetary policy by influencing short-term interest rates. It does this by adjusting the target for the overnight rate on eight fixed dates each year.

Preview Coverage

MNI BoC Preview-Sep 2026: Holding Fire As Trade Risks Return

Download Full Report Here: https://media.marketnews.com/BOC_Preview_Sep2026_f8aa4d8c42.pdf EXECUTIVE SUMMARY * The Bank of Canada is firmly expected to announce on Wednesday that it has held the overnight rate at 2.25% for a 7th consecutive meeting. * However, the re-escalation of trade tensions between Canada and the US has complicated the outlook since the previous meeting, introducing both downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation. * With recent data suggesting that economic growth and the labour market are on relatively solid ground, there is little immediate impetus to cut rates from the current level that is considered by the BOC to be at the low end of the neutral range. * However, continued softness in core inflation suggests little urgency to tighten either, even with the potential for retaliatory tariffs on US imports to boost price pressures. * Attention will therefore be on how Governing Council and Gov Macklem characterize their concerns over the impact of the trade developments, and openness to either hikes or cuts ahead. * Either way it's unlikely the BOC will signal eagerness to make a move. Rate markets continue to expect the next BOC rate move to be a hike and not a cut, but only limited tightening is seen through early 2027.

Aug-28 15:30

RPT - MNI BOC WATCH: Trade War Strengthens Case For Holding

Competing risks of higher prices and slower growth may keep Macklem on hold for the rest of 2026.

Sep-01 11:05

MNI BOC WATCH: Trade War Strengthens Case For Holding

Competing risks of higher prices and slower growth may keep Macklem on hold for the rest of 2026.

Aug-28 13:48

Review Coverage

MNI BOC Watch:Hold; Upside CPI Risk Seen With Uncertain Growth

Governor gives first decision since a new round of U.S. tariffs and Canadian counter-tariffs.

Sep-02 14:10

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