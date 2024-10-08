Reserve Bank of New Zealand Meeting

By Maxine Koster, Gavin Stacey, Jonathan Cavenagh MNI (SYDNEY) - EXECUTIVE
SUMMARY: * The RBNZ increased its pace of easing by cutting the OCR 50bp to
4.75% yesterday, as expected, after starting the easing cycle with 25bp in
August. The MPC felt that "restraint" could be lessened as inflation is "within"
the 1-3% target range and approaching the mid-point. * The next RBNZ decision is
on November 27 and then there isn't a meeting until February 19. There are
already expectations for another 50bp cut next month and there was nothing in
today's statement to temper that view. * Thus, it looks like they will ease by
this size again especially given the close to two month gap before the next
meeting and that rates are still well above neutral. FOR THE FULL PUBLICATION
PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING LINK:MNI RBNZ Review - October 2024.pdf:
https://media.marketnews.com/MNI_RBNZ_Review_October_2024_4f1a3311a9.pdfOct-10 03:04