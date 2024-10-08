Hero Image

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Meeting

Meeting Date:

Oct 08, 2024

Rate Decision:

Oct 09, 2024 - 01:00 am
Description

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year. These meetings include announcements of interest rate decisions and economic assessments that influenced the decisions

MNI RBNZ Preview-Oct 2024: Easing Pace May Pickup On Q3 Data

The RBNZ meets on Wednesday October 9 and is widely expected to cut rates 50bp to 4.75%.

Oct-08 04:30

[CORRECTED] MNI RBNZ WATCH: MPC To Weigh Easing Pace, 50bp Cut Eyed

The RBNZ MPC will decide on the OCR next Wednesday.

Oct-04 06:59

MNI RBNZ WATCH: MPC Cuts 50bp, Further Moves Depend On Data

The RBNZ has cut the OCR 50bp.

Oct-09 06:59

MNI RBNZ Review-Oct 2024: Another 50Bp Likely In November

By Maxine Koster, Gavin Stacey, Jonathan Cavenagh MNI (SYDNEY) - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: * The RBNZ increased its pace of easing by cutting the OCR 50bp to 4.75% yesterday, as expected, after starting the easing cycle with 25bp in August. The MPC felt that "restraint" could be lessened as inflation is "within" the 1-3% target range and approaching the mid-point. * The next RBNZ decision is on November 27 and then there isn't a meeting until February 19. There are already expectations for another 50bp cut next month and there was nothing in today's statement to temper that view. * Thus, it looks like they will ease by this size again especially given the close to two month gap before the next meeting and that rates are still well above neutral. FOR THE FULL PUBLICATION PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING LINK:MNI RBNZ Review - October 2024.pdf: https://media.marketnews.com/MNI_RBNZ_Review_October_2024_4f1a3311a9.pdf

Oct-10 03:04

