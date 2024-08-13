Hero Image

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Meeting

hero image

Meeting Date:

Aug 13, 2024

Rate Decision:

Aug 14, 2024 - 02:00 am
hero image

Description

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) holds monetary policy meetings seven times a year. These meetings include announcements of interest rate decisions and economic assessments that influenced the decisions

Preview Coverage

MNI RBNZ WATCH: Hold Likely, But MPC To Consider Cuts

The RBNZ will next decide the OCR Aug 14.

Aug-09 00:49

MNI RBNZ Preview – August 2024: Close Call, August Communication Opportunity

We expect the RBNZ to discuss a rate cut at the August meeting but opt to keep monetary policy unchanged.

Aug-13 00:41

Review Coverage

RBNZ: MNI RBNZ Review – August 2024: RBNZ Plans “Cautious” Easing

RBNZ: MNI RBNZ Review - August 2024: RBNZ Plans "Cautious" Easing * The RBNZ delivered a 25bp cut bringing rates to 5.25% as it decided to "ease the level of monetary policy restraint" due to greater excess capacity, confidence that inflation will return to the band in Q3 2024, downside risks and inflation expectations at the target mid-point. * There were significant downward revisions to the OCR path. The new profile implies a further 1-2 cuts by end-2024 and at least 100bp in 2025. In May, a rate hike by end-2024 was implied. * As a result of greater excess capacity and lower import prices, there was a large downward revision to Q3 2024 CPI to 2.3% from 3.0% in May, close to the band mid-point. It is expected to stay around this rate through 2025 before reaching the 2% mid-point in Q2 2026, which is unchanged. * Going into yesterday's meeting the market had priced a 58% chance of a 25bp cut. The market now prices 39bps of easing for the next meeting, with a cumulative 82bps by November. * See full review here: https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/files/65855/MNI%20RBNZ%20Review%20-%20August% 202024.pdf.

Aug-15 05:11

MNI RBNZ WATCH: MPC Discussed 50bp Cut, Slashes Rate Outlook

The RBNZ cuts the OCR and signals more reductions.

Aug-14 07:23

Instant answers

icon

Try MNI Instant Answers!

Our reporters formulate our instant answers broadcast based on current events and conditions.

Questions are available 24 hours before event. You get the answers right after the event.

Contact us to get more information!

Related Markets Content

article type logo

MNI: CHINA JAN-FEB NEW LOANS CNY6.14 TRLN VS MEDIAN CNY6.43 TRLN

article type logo

MNI: CHINA FEB CAIXIN MANUFACTURING PMI 50.8 VS 50.1 IN JAN

article type logo

MNI: CHINA JAN NEW LOANS CNY5.13 TRLN VS MEDIAN CNY4.53 TRL

Related Policy Content

article type logo

MNI China Daily Summary: Thursday, March 27

article type logo

MNI China Press Digest March 27: Land Sales, U.S., Pensions

article type logo

MNI: PBOC Net Drains CNY50 Bln via OMO Thursday

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo