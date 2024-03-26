Riksbank Meeting

RIKSBANK: MNI Riksbank Review - March '24: Coin Toss Between May & June The Riksbank indicated that a May rate cut is well on the cards at its March monetary policy meeting, with Governor Theden acknowledging that the revised rate path assigns a 50% probability of such a move in the press conference. * The MNI Markets Team had expected the revised policy path to tilt slightly in favour of a June cut, but the Riksbank's messaging suggests they have no problem easing policy before the ECB/Fed if they deem it warranted by the data. * In the press conference, Governor Theden noted that if all data (i.e. not just inflation) were in line with the March MPR projections, a cut in May would be the most likely scenario. * In this respect, the March inflation reading (released on April 12, and the sole inflation reading before the May meeting) may be the deciding factor in determining when the first cut takes place. * However, the SEK remains a risk to the outlook, and Theden confirmed that a weaker development of the exchange rate in the coming months would impact rate decisions in May and June. For our full review, including a summary of 13 sell-side reviews, see the PDF here:MNI Riksbank Review - 2024-03.pdf: https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/files/60571/MNI%20Riksbank%20Review%20-%202024- 03.pdf