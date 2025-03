National Bank of Hungary Meeting Calendar

The Hungarian National Bank (Hungarian: Magyar Nemzeti Bank [ˈmɒɟɒr ˈnɛmzɛti ˈbɒŋk], MNB) is the central bank of Hungary and as such part of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB). It was established in 1924 as a successor entity of the Austro-Hungarian Bank, under the economic assistance provided to Hungary by the Economic and Financial Organization of the League of Nations. The bank calls itself the Magyar Nemzeti Bank in its English communications.