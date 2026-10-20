TRUMP SAYS RUSSIA WOULD LIKE TO GET IT DONE AFTER LATEST TALKS ON UKRAINE - RTRS * TRUMP: UKRAINE H...
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"*FRANCE'S CREDIT RATING DOWNGRADED TO A+ FROM AA- AT SCOPE" -bbg
China President Xi’s trip to the US to visit U.S. President Trump will be in focus in the coming week.
|Date
|ET
|Impact
|Event
|21-Sep
|630
|Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee
|22-Sep
|815
|***
|Weekly ADP Employment Report
|22-Sep
|830
|**
|Philadelphia Fed Nonmanufacturing Index
|22-Sep
|855
|**
|Redbook Retail Sales Index
|22-Sep
|1000
|*
|Richmond Fed Mfg/Nonmfg Surveys
|22-Sep
|1005
|New York Fed's John Williams
|22-Sep
|1020
|Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson
|22-Sep
|1300
|Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin
|22-Sep
|1625
|New York Fed's Roberto Perli
|23-Sep
|700
|**
|MBA Weekly Applications Index
|23-Sep
|945
|***
|S&P Global Flash PMI September
|23-Sep
|1005
|Fed's Michael Barr
|24-Sep
|410
|New York Fed's John Williams
|24-Sep
|800
|Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin
|24-Sep
|830
|***
|Jobless Claims
|24-Sep
|830
|*
|Current Account
|24-Sep
|830
|Chicago Fed Advance Unemployment Est.
|24-Sep
|850
|Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack
|24-Sep
|1000
|***
|New Home Sales
|24-Sep
|1010
|Philly Fed's Anna Paulson
|24-Sep
|1100
|KC Fed Manufacturing
|25-Sep
|515
|New York Fed's John Williams
|25-Sep
|830
|**
|Durable Goods New Orders
|25-Sep
|1000
|***
|UMich Surveys of Consumers Final
|24-Sep
|1100
|KC Fed Services
|25-Sep
|1400
|Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack