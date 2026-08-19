US CREDIT SUPPLY: Tractor Supply $500M Sr Unsec: Long 5Y - Launch

* MNI FV 83a * Launch +83 * IPT Long 5Y +115a...
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U.S. MILITARY: AS OF JULY 20, THE U.S. MILITARY HAS REDIRECTED 7 COMMERCIAL VESSELS AND DISABLED 1 TO PREVENT SHIPS FROM LEAVING OR ENTERING IRANIAN PORTS - [RTRS]
“U.S. service members aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) support flight operations day and night from the Arabian Sea as CENTCOM enforces the naval blockade against Iran. As of July 20, the U.S. military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports.”
Keeping an eye on: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are expected to hold investor calls this Wednesday for Sopaipilla Investor LLC - the company that holds 80% of Blackrock's & 20% of Meta's data center stake based in El Paso Texas. Size of the issue is estimated at over $12B. It will be interesting to see if the surge in lawsuits by Texas municipalities in an attempt to block or restrict data center developments to curb energy and water strain - will hold their ground in the face of the multi-billion $ project. Today's expected issuance outlined below: