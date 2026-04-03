US TSYS/SUPPLY: Review 5Y Auction: Another Tail

* Tsy futures pare gains after $70B 5Y note auction (91282CQG9) tailed yet again: drawing 3.980% h...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
US President Donald Trump has concluded a White House event for 'Angel Families' without taking questions from reporters. The president has no other public events in his schedule today. Two Oval Office policy meetings will take place behind closed doors.
Italy has announced it will be looking to sell the following at its auction this Thursday, February 26:
The Dallas Fed's Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey showed a modest uptick in the general business activity gauge in February, to 0.2 from -1.2 to mark a 7-month high, with production marking "an above-average pace of output expansion."