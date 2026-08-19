US ENERGY SECTOR: Ovintiv (OVV): Ratings Outlook Change Headline

"Although the participating companies increased their investments in 2025, no additional effect resulting from the initiative is yet apparent. Specifically, the companies invested €52 billion in Germany—an increase of 5.7 percent compared to 2024. This growth rate exceeded the rise in the participating firms' global investments, which grew by 3.5 percent to €122 billion."

on July 7 of last year. It was reported "that the corporate representatives want their investment commitment to be seen as a vote of confidence in the federal government - coupled with the expectation that it will implement the promised economic reforms".

The government indeed has aligned on a set of reforms recently, with a

package on income taxes and bureaucracy reductions

following earlier healthcare and pension reforms. On balance, reception of the tax / regulations reduction package has been favourable, although there remains some disagreement among analysts on the magnitude of its ultimate GDP feedthrough.