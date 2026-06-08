US CREDIT SUPPLY: NEW DEAL: SYNCHRONY $500M WNG PERPNC5 7.625% AREA

Consensus for Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report currently eyes a somewhat resilient 60k monthly increase in April, considering some estimate the breakeven pace could be closer to zero this year.

60k would be similar to the three-month average of 68k to March (an eleven-month high) although that hides what have been some particularly volatile readings with 178k in March, -133k in Feb and 160k in Jan. Recent net strength has been an improvement but not enough to suggest that employment gains are doing anything but treading water, with payrolls up only 0.2% Y/Y.

Correlation with monthly payrolls growth may be weak but higher frequency labor indicators look robust: weekly ADP has been equivalent to ~160k monthly private payrolls growth in recent weeks, whilst initial claims have nudged up compared to recent reference period weeks but continuing claims continued to push together. More puzzlingly, but not directly representative of this payrolls reference period, initial claims have since dropped to their lowest single week level on a seasonally adjusted basis since 1969.

Consumer perceptions of the labor market meanwhile remain at vulnerable levels although have stabilized since February’s Conference Board labor differential touched a low since early 2021.