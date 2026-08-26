0.875% Oct-29GBP650.2mGBP627.7m89.446GBP693.0mGBP675.0m
0.375% Oct-30GBP84.5mGBP0.0m GBP211.9mGBP0.0m
4.75% Dec-30GBP152.7mGBP97.2m101.153GBP0.0mGBP0.0m
0.25% Jul-31GBP0.0m  GBP0.0mGBP0.0m
4.25% Jun-32GBP98.7mGBP0.0m GBP1,460.2mGBP149.9m