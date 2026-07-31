MNI EM EXCLUSIVE: MNI Interviews Ex-Mexican NAFTA Negotiator on USMCA Outlook

The headline ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to a 2-month low 53.3 (54.0 prior) in June, weaker than the 53.9 expected. Even so, this was a 6th month solidly above the 50 level indicating expansion, suggesting continued robustness in US manufacturing. And it was a healthier report than the pullback in the headline index would indicate, reflecting the de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict in the early part of the month.

The clearest evidence of the positive impact of the nascent US-Iran ceasefire is that Prices Paid fell much more than expected, to a 4-month low 73.0, from 82.1 prior (77.5 expected). This is still a very high level but June's reading marked the biggest decline since July 2022 (it dropped 18.5 points that month).

And the pullback in Supplier Deliveries to 57.4 from 60.6 prior was negative for the headline PMI reading, but indicates easing supply chains (indeed it was a 4-month low, again reverting back to near pre-war levels). On that note, Inventories picked up 1.5 points to 51.4, a 15-month high, having gained steadily over the last 4 months as manufacturers attempted to secure supplies for fear of supply chain disruptions (Customers' Inventories were continued to be assessed as too low).

Some of the main details were a little weaker than anticipated. New Orders unexpectedly fell, to 56.0 (57.0 expected, 56.8 prior), with export orders falling 2.1 points to 48.5; Production dropped 1.1 points to a 6-month low 52.2. Both were still firmly positive however, and imports were relatively steady (0.1 points lower at 52.9). The pullback in New Orders vs Inventories potentially portends softer activity ahead though as inventories are worked through.

But on a brighter note, Employment accelerated to a joint-33 month high 49.7 (48.8 expected, 48.6 prior). Per the report, "Of the six big manufacturing industries, three (Machinery; Transportation Equipment; and Chemical Products) reported higher levels of employment in June. The panelist comment ratio of hiring to managing/reducing head counts was 1.8 to 1 in June, nearly a reversal of the 1-to-2 ratio at the beginning [of the] year".