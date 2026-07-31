MNI EM EXCLUSIVE: MNI Interviews Ex-Mexican NAFTA Negotiator on USMCA Outlook

* MNI interviews ex-Mexican NAFTA negotiator on USMCA talks, trade outlook -- On MNI Policy MainWi...
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The headline ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to a 2-month low 53.3 (54.0 prior) in June, weaker than the 53.9 expected. Even so, this was a 6th month solidly above the 50 level indicating expansion, suggesting continued robustness in US manufacturing. And it was a healthier report than the pullback in the headline index would indicate, reflecting the de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict in the early part of the month.
FX Exchange traded Option. Expiry tomorrow, suggest closing.
The trend theme in S&P E-Minis is bullish and the latest pullback appears corrective. Note that moving average studies remain in a bull-mode position and this continues to highlight a dominant uptrend. Monday’s rally highlights a bullish engulfing candle - a reversal signal. If correct, it signals the end of the recent correction. Key support lies at 7292.25, the Jun 11 low. A continuation higher would open 7693.75, the Jun 2 high and M/T bull trigger.