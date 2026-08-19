US CREDIT SUPPLY: MassMutual (MASSMU) $Bmark Sr Sec; 3Y Fixed, 3Y FRN GUIDANCE

* Guidance 3Y +55# / FV 57a * Guidance 3Y FRN SOFR+72# * Issuer: MassMutual Global Funding II (MASSM...
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IRAN'S PRESS TV SAYS AN INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN CENTRAL IRAN'S KHOMEIN CITY WAS ATTACKED BY U.S. - [RTRS]
U.S. MILITARY: AS OF JULY 20, THE U.S. MILITARY HAS REDIRECTED 7 COMMERCIAL VESSELS AND DISABLED 1 TO PREVENT SHIPS FROM LEAVING OR ENTERING IRANIAN PORTS - [RTRS]
“U.S. service members aboard amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) support flight operations day and night from the Arabian Sea as CENTCOM enforces the naval blockade against Iran. As of July 20, the U.S. military has redirected 7 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent the ships from leaving or entering Iranian ports.”