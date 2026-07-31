Wires reporting comments from US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, speaking to reporters about next week's leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey. Starting positively, he says that "I think we're prepared to have a very successful summit", but then pivots to a more familiar criticism of the US' NATO partners, saying "Some allies are lagging behind, are not spending enough, or don't have [a] credible path."

Whitaker: " President Trump fully expects all allies will step up immediately and get on [the] path to 5% ." Adds the " Goal is clear: to continue shifting the burden for the conventional defence of Europe to our allies . "

." Adds the " " Whitaker: " We believe those who are doing more should get benefits from doing more. "

" Whitaker: " Announcements of [support from] the US and allies for Ukraine are going to be substantial...We are working together to support Ukraine; we expect our European allies to bear the burden. " Says he " expects long-term, sustained commitments to the support of Ukraine " at the summit.

" Says he " " at the summit. For Europe's NATO nations, vociferous US demands to take over the burden of defence will continue to weigh on national budgets over the long term.

Whitaker: "There is not enough consolidation in the European defence industry." Earlier, speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany was “very interested" in the prospect of producing some US systems or weapons parts domestically (for more see GERMANY: FT-Berlin Seeks To Build US Weaponry In Effort To Boost Industry)