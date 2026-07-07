EMISSIONS: German EU ETS Emissions Declines Slowed in 2025

Germany's EU ETS emissions declined by 3.2% to 264mn tons CO2e in 2025, data from the Federal Enviro...
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Analysts remain nearly unanimous that the next move will be a hike rather than a cut, but the vast majority see a hold through the rest of this year with 50bp of increases in 2027. See table for more details.
Our preview of the June BOC meeting is Here
Date ET Impact Event
Mon 8 Jun 1100 ** NY Fed Survey of Consumer Expectations
Tue 9 Jun 0600 ** NFIB Small Business Optimism Index
Tue 9 Jun 0815 *** ADP Employment Report
Tue 9 Jun 0830 ** Trade Balance
Tue 9 Jun 0855 ** Redbook Retail Sales Index
Tue 9 Jun 1000 *** NAR existing home sales
Tue 9 Jun 1000 ** Wholesale Trade
Wed 10 Jun 0700 ** MBA Weekly Applications Index
Wed 10 Jun 0830 *** CPI
Wed 10 Jun 0830 ** US CPI Annual Revised
Wed 10 Jun 1400 ** Treasury Budget
Thu 10 Jun 0830 *** Jobless Claims
Thu 10 Jun 0830 *** PPI
Fri 11 Jun 1000 *** UMich Surveys of Consumers