GLOBAL ENERGY: Donald J. Trump on Truth Social

Aug-12 14:32

The U.S.A. has total control over over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Bloc...

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USD: Greenback Firms on Latest Trump Blockade Comments

Jul-13 14:30
  • The latest update from President Trump’s social media account weighs on risk, with a notable leg lower for spot gold towards the $4,000/oz mark and higher energy prices contributing to the firmer price action for the US dollar.
  • This sees USDJPY return to session highs at 162.36 and cable make a new session low, while the likes of EUR and AUD remain shy of Monday extremes for now. Despite a small step lower, NZD remains the relative outperformer and any negative impact on the EM FX basket is extremely short-lived.

US TSYS: Tsys Gap Lower, Trump Reinstates Hormuz Blockade

Jul-13 14:22
  • More of a reaction to latest from Trump post re: Hormuz Strait - in addition to "running the strait", Trump reinstating Blockade against Iran
  • Treasuries gap lower: TYU6 trades down to 108-23.5 low, 108-25 last (yld +.0382 at 4.5995).
  • Key support and the bear trigger is 108-08+, the May 19 low. Initial firm resistance to watch is 109-25+, the Jul 2 / 6 high. A break of it would be bullish and expose 110-10+, the Jun 26 high and bull trigger.

GLOBAL: Trump On Truth Social

Jul-13 14:16

The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait. The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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