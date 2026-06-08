FED: Cleveland's Hammack Eyes Potential Hikes "Soon" If "Recent Trends Continue"

Cleveland Fed Pres Hammack (hawk, 2026 voter), who dissented at the April meeting in favor of removi...
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The short-term bear cycle in USDCAD remains in play and Thursday’s sell-off reinforces current bearish conditions. The move down signals scope for an extension towards 1.3526 next, the Mar 9 low and the next key support. Clearance of this level would open 1.3482, the Jan 30 low. Initial resistance is seen at 1.3739, the 50-day EMA. A clear break of this average is required to signal a possible short-term reversal.
SOFR & Treasury options trade outlined below: sporadic volumes with some decent short-term/weekly options in 10s and large June 10Y call buyer in the second half. Underlying futures modestly higher as May gets underway, upper half of narrow overnight range. Projected rate pricing largely steady vs. late Thursday lvls (*): Jun'26 at -1.9bp (-1.1bp), Jul'26 at -2.9bp (-2.9bp), Sep'26 at -3.9bp (-3.4bp), Oct'26 at -3.4bp (-3.9bp), Dec'26 -1.3bp (-2.3bp). First half of 2027 holding around +1.6bp to +5.9bp.