China President Xi’s trip to the US to visit U.S. President Trump will be in focus in the coming week.
- Trump is due to meet Xi on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, 23 September. This will be followed by formal bilateral talks on Thursday, 24 September in what will be Xi’s first visit to the White House since Barack Obama was its tenant. These talks will be followed by a state dinner, with key figures from the world of tech and AI, including Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Tim Cook, formerly of Apple, all due to attend (there is the prospect of a sideline meeting with such individuals as part of Xi’s visit). The state visit comes at a time when Sino-US relations are at a tense moment. Competition in the AI sphere and over critical minerals, cross-Strait tensions, China’s close economic ties with Iran, and the looming expiry of the trade war truce between the US and China on 10 November all offer potential obstacles to the visit passing off without incident.
- In an effort to head off any complications on the latter issue, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in New York on 20 September for a final round of talks before the Trump-Xi meeting.
- Otherwise, it’s a much quieter US calendar for more traditional releases after the past three weeks were headlined by payrolls, CPI and the FOMC decision.
- Flash PMIs for September probably headline data along with relatively heavy Fedspeak compared to so far under Chair Warsh’s leadership.
- Of speakers, NY Fed’s Williams will be most anticipated after dovish remarks in the lead up to the FOMC meeting before a unanimous decision (including Williams's concurring vote) to hike rates this week.
|Date
|ET
|Impact
|Event
|21-Sep
|630
|
|Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee
|
|
|
|
|22-Sep
|815
|***
|Weekly ADP Employment Report
|22-Sep
|830
|**
|Philadelphia Fed Nonmanufacturing Index
|22-Sep
|855
|**
|Redbook Retail Sales Index
|22-Sep
|1000
|*
|Richmond Fed Mfg/Nonmfg Surveys
|22-Sep
|1005
|
|New York Fed's John Williams
|22-Sep
|1020
|
|Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson
|22-Sep
|1300
|
|Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin
|22-Sep
|1625
|
|New York Fed's Roberto Perli
|
|
|
|
|23-Sep
|700
|**
|MBA Weekly Applications Index
|23-Sep
|945
|***
|S&P Global Flash PMI September
|23-Sep
|1005
|
|Fed's Michael Barr
|
|
|
|
|24-Sep
|410
|
|New York Fed's John Williams
|24-Sep
|800
|
|Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin
|24-Sep
|830
|***
|Jobless Claims
|24-Sep
|830
|*
|Current Account
|24-Sep
|830
|
|Chicago Fed Advance Unemployment Est.
|24-Sep
|850
|
|Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack
|24-Sep
|1000
|***
|New Home Sales
|24-Sep
|1010
|
|Philly Fed's Anna Paulson
|24-Sep
|1100
|
|KC Fed Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|25-Sep
|515
|
|New York Fed's John Williams
|25-Sep
|830
|**
|Durable Goods New Orders
|25-Sep
|1000
|***
|UMich Surveys of Consumers Final
|24-Sep
|1100
|
|KC Fed Services
|25-Sep
|1400
|
|Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack