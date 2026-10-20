DateETImpactEvent
21-Sep630 Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee
    
22-Sep815***Weekly ADP Employment Report
22-Sep830**Philadelphia Fed Nonmanufacturing Index
22-Sep855**Redbook Retail Sales Index
22-Sep1000*Richmond Fed Mfg/Nonmfg Surveys
22-Sep1005 New York Fed's John Williams
22-Sep1020 Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson
22-Sep1300 Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin
22-Sep1625 New York Fed's Roberto Perli
    
23-Sep700**MBA Weekly Applications Index
23-Sep945***S&P Global Flash PMI September
23-Sep1005 Fed's Michael Barr
    
24-Sep410 New York Fed's John Williams
24-Sep800 Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin
24-Sep830***Jobless Claims
24-Sep830*Current Account
24-Sep830 Chicago Fed Advance Unemployment Est.
24-Sep850 Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack
24-Sep1000***New Home Sales
24-Sep1010 Philly Fed's Anna Paulson
24-Sep1100 KC Fed Manufacturing
    
25-Sep515 New York Fed's John Williams
25-Sep830**Durable Goods New Orders
25-Sep1000***UMich Surveys of Consumers Final
24-Sep1100 KC Fed Services
25-Sep1400 Cleveland Fed's Beth Hammack