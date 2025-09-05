COPPER TECHS: (Z5) Bearish Threat

Sep-04 13:24

You are missing out on very valuable content.

* RES 4: $602.25 - High Jul 24 and a key resistance * RES 3: $588.70 - High Jul 30 * RES 2: $550.00 ...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

US 10YR FUTURE TECHS: (U5) Clears Resistance

Aug-05 13:23
  • RES 4: 113-23   76.4% retracement of the Sep’24 - Jan’25 sell-off
  • RES 3: 113-07   76.4% retracement of the Apr 7 - 11 sell-off 
  • RES 2: 112-23   High May 1 
  • RES 1: 112-15+ High Aug 5
  • PRICE:‌‌ 112-09 @ 14:03 BST Aug 5
  • SUP 1: 110-19+/08+ Low Jul 24 / Low Jul 14 & 16        
  • SUP 2: 110-03   76.4% retracement of the May 22 - Jul 1 bull leg
  • SUP 3: 109-28   Low Jun 6 and 11
  • SUP 4: 109.25   Low May 27

Treasury futures remain strong on the back of the post-NFP rally, clearing resistance into the bull trigger at 112-12+, the Jul 1 high. This opens the May 1 high for direction at 112-23, a multi-month high. Clearance here opens retracement levels layered at 113-07 - 113-23. On the downside, key support is 110-08+, the Jul 14 and 16 low. First support lies at 110-19+, the Jul 24 low.   

US OUTLOOK/OPINION: ISM Services Set To Show Firmer Activity, Steady Prices

Aug-05 13:08

Bloomberg consensus for ISM Services (1000ET) eyes a small increase to 51.5 from 50.8 in a second monthly improvement after the 49.9 in May was its lowest since Jun 2024, with prices paid looking to remain elevated.

  • Activity: The average z-score (5-year lookback) of regional Fed current activity indices rose for a 3rd consecutive month, and despite remaining negative is consistent with an ISM services reading between 50 and 55.
  • July saw improvement across four of five major regional indices (Dallas, Philadelphia, New York, Richmond - the exception was Kansas City), though Dallas's was the only above-average reading.
  • The S&P Global US services PMI was surprisingly firm in the July flash, rising from 52.9 to 55.2 for its highest since Dec, but it has seen some significant differences to ISM Services before. As of June, ISM services was 2.1pts lower than the S&P Global PMI although June 2024 saw ISM services undershoot by a huge 6.1pts.
  • Prices: The Prices Paid component is seen edging slightly lower to 66.5 in July from 67.5 in June. Regional Fed surveys have been mixed on the price front, with the average ticking up slightly from June for a 2nd consecutive month. This was corroborated by the flash July S&P Global Services PMI which noted "Services price inflation accelerated to register the second-steepest increase since April 2023" (to be confirmed with the final release pre-ISM Services).
  • Overall we wouldn't be surprised to see a steady/higher ISM Prices figure vs the expected decline, though there doesn't appear to have been large movement either way.
image
image

CANADA DATA: Canada's June Trade Deficit Widens to CAD5.9B

Aug-05 13:06
  • Canada June trade balance widened to -5.9B after -CAD5.5B in May .  
  • Exports rose for the second straight month driven by energy +0.9% MOM in June following +2.0% in May. Imports +1.4% MOM, first increase in four months due to a one-time high value shipment of industrial machinery and equipment.
  • Trade surplus with the U.S. widened to +CAD3.9B in June from +CAD3.6B in May. Excluding the U.S., trade deficit widened to -CAD9.8B in June from -CAD9.1B in May.
  • Q2 exports -12.8% QOQ while imports -3.9%. Q2 exports -5.4% YOY.
  • May trade deficit revised to -CAD5.5B from -CAD5.9B.

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: Softer Labor Data Opens Way To Fed Cuts

Sep-05 19:50
article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed To Cut Faster After Weaker Jobs - English

Sep-05 18:40
article type logo

MNI EGB Issuance, Redemption and Cash Flow Matrix – W/C 8 Sep

Sep-05 13:54

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo