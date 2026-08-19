AMERICAS OIL: WTI TECHS: (V6) M/T Bullish Theme Remains Intact

Aug-19 16:48

WTI TECHS: (V6) M/T Bullish Theme Remains Intact * RES 4: $100.00 - Psychological round number * RES...

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US TSYS: Tsys Extend Lows on Latest Trump Post

Jul-20 16:47
  • Sentiment cools after latest Trump threat of retribution against Iran fort US troop deaths: Treasuries extend lows: TYU6 108-25 (-15.5), yield +.0544 at 4.6018%.
  • Key support lies at 108-08+, the May 19 low and a bear trigger. A breach of this level would confirm a resumption of the downtrend.
  • SPX emini and Nasdaq pare support slightly: SPX emini +0.36%, the Nasdaq +0.7%.

 

IRAN: UKMTO SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED A REPORT OF AN INCIDENT 

Jul-20 16:45

UKMTO SAYS IT HAS RECEIVED A REPORT OF AN INCIDENT 17 NM EAST OF UAE'S DIBBA - RTRS

  • UKMTO SAYS THE MASTER OF A VESSEL REPORTED BEING STRUCK BY AN UNKNOWN PROJECTILE, CAUSING DAMAGE TO THE STEERING GEAR
  • UKMTO SAYS ALL CREW ARE REPORTED SAFE

GLOBAL: Latest from Trump via Social Media

Jul-20 16:41

Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over! This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military. President DONALD J. TRUMP

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