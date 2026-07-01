US LABOR MARKET: World Cup’s Impact On Job Gains A Subject Of Debate

Jul-01 19:30

The following is taken from the MNI US Payrolls Preview for June, which can be found in full here (l...

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AUDUSD TECHS: Trend Structure Remains Bullish

Jun-01 19:30
  • RES 4: 0.7380 Top of a bull channel drawn from the Apr 9 ‘25 low 
  • RES 3: 0.7325 1.500 proj of the Apr 29 - May 1 - May 5 price swing  
  • RES 2: 0.7223/78 High May 15 / 6 and the bull trigger
  • RES 1: 0.7201 High May 29
  • PRICE: 0.7151 @ 17:08 BST Jun 1
  • SUP 1: 0.7080 Low May 19
  • SUP 2: 0.7056 50.0% retracement of the Mar 30 - May 6 bull leg  
  • SUP 3: 0.6986 Low Apr 13 
  • SUP 4: 0.6899 Low Apr 7

AUDUSD is in consolidation mode. The recent  pullback is still considered corrective. MA studies are in a bull-mode position and this set-up continues to highlight a dominant uptrend. Note that support at the 50-day EMA, currently at 0.7124, has been pierced. A clear break of this average would signal scope for a deeper retracement and expose 0.7056, a Fibonacci retracement. The bull trigger is unchanged at 0.7278, the May 6 high.      

IRAN: Full Statement from Lebanese Embassy in Washington

Jun-01 19:14

"Within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese state to preserve stability and spare Lebanon from further escalation—and following the communication that took place between the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio—Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah’s agreement to the U.S. proposal calling for a mutual cessation of attacks. Under the proposed arrangement, Israeli strikes on the Southern Suburbs of Beirut would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from carrying out attacks against Israel, with the scope of the ceasefire subsequently being expanded to encompass the entirety of Lebanese territory. Subsequently, President Donald Trump placed a call to Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States, Nada Maawad, informing her that he had secured the agreement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the proposed arrangement. Ambassador Maawad conveyed the outcome of these discussions to President Aoun, who, in turn, communicated this information to Hezbollah"

IRAN: Lebanon Agrees to US Proposal on Ceasefire

Jun-01 19:11

LEBANESE PRESIDENCY, CITING LEBANESE EMBASSY IN U.S., SAYS HEZBOLLAH AGREED TO U.S. PROPOSAL ON MUTUAL CESSATION OF ATTACKS THAT WOULD BE EXPANDED TO ALL LEBANESE TERRITORY - Reuters

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