US NATGAS: Waha Natgas Fundamentals Bearish

May-02 17:18

Waha's natural gas fundamentals are bearish today amid rising Permian production and falling demand....

TARIFFS: 3-Tier Plan Returns, Without A "No Tariff" Band

Apr-02 17:17

The 3-tiered US tariff plan that may be be announced today - as reported by Sky News, citing a White House source - has been mentioned before. 

  • The Wall Street Journal on March 18 suggested that this idea had been discussed among senior officials, but it seemed to have been abandoned, with a country-by-country approach preferred.
  • Notably, the WSJ piece also reported that no matter what was decided, it was expected that VAT would be taken into account as a tariff to be reciprocated by the US - and also, there was attention paid to the fact there wasn't a tier for "zero" tariffs, consistent with theh Sky story (which pointed to 10/15/20% bands). Recall that the WSJ story at the time triggered a strong risk-off reaction.
  • If it turns out that the administration adopts the 3-tier plan, it may simply be the case that they ran out of time to come up with a more targeted plan ahead of the deadline. This was the WSJ on March 18:
    • "The simplified three-tier tariff proposal -- with low, medium and high rates -- was discussed on Thursday [March 13] at a meeting featuring the likes of chief of staff Susie Wiles, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, and Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro."
    • "Officials discussed several proposals, including the three-tier approach. But on Friday when officials huddled on the plan again, the tiered proposal was ruled out, the administration official said, in favor of an individualized approach. How to determine that tariff rate is the subject of debate and discussion among the team now, the official said. ... Officials are weighing how to move forward without overwhelming the U.S. Trade Representative's office, an agency of more than 200 people charged with devising the reciprocal tariff plan. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that imposing reciprocal tariffs unique to each trading partner's duties and non-tariff barriers could take six months or more."

BONDS: EGBs-GILTS CASH CLOSE: Bunds Underperform Ahead Of US Tariff Announcement

Apr-02 17:03

Bunds underperformed in the European government FI space Wednesday in anticipation of the US tariff announcement after the cash close.

  • Global core FI started the session on a positive note, with a risk-off tone with US tariff policy in focus.
  • But Bunds and Gilts reversed sharply lower in afternoon trade following a Bloomberg sources piece saying the European Commission is mulling emergency measures to cushion the EU economy from the impact of US tariffs.
  • On the day, the UK curve twist steepened, with Germany's bear steepening.
  • Periphery/semi-core EGB spreads narrowed slightly, aided by the aforementioned headlines on EU measures.
  • The US tariff announcement comes at 2100BST, with any European response closely eyed in the aftermath.
  • Thursday's schedule includes Spanish and Italian March Services PMI (and finals elsewhere) and Eurozone PPI, along with appearances by ECB's Guindos and Schnabel and the accounts of the March ECB meeting.

Closing Yields / 10-Yr EGB Spreads To Germany

  • Germany: The 2-Yr yield is up 1.6bps at 2.038%, 5-Yr is up 2.4bps at 2.328%, 10-Yr is up 3.4bps at 2.721%, and 30-Yr is up 4.2bps at 3.072%.
  • UK: The 2-Yr yield is down 0.5bps at 4.169%, 5-Yr is up 0.3bps at 4.257%, 10-Yr is up 0.6bps at 4.64%, and 30-Yr is up 0.3bps at 5.25%.
  • Italian BTP spread down 0.7bps at 109.5bps / Spanish down 0.4bps at 62.4bps

US: Extension Of Recent Risk-On With Sky News Reporting On Banded Tariffs

Apr-02 17:02

Sky News reporting a potential banding of upcoming tariffs by country and industry has helped extend the intraday risk-on seen ahead of planned announcements from 1600ET. 

  • "Trump tariffs to be banded by country and industry - White House source
  • A source close to the White House has told our economics and data editor Ed Conway there will three separate bands of tariffs - 10%, 15%, and 20%.
  • The bands will differ both by country and by industry."

It compares to some recent media reports such as the Washington Post yesterday reporting that “White House aides have drafted a proposal to impose tariffs of about 20 percent on most imports to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said, as President Donald Trump pushes for the most aggressive overhaul of the global economic system in decades.”

