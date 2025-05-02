US NATGAS: Waha Natgas Fundamentals Bearish

Waha's natural gas fundamentals are bearish today amid rising Permian production and falling demand....
The 3-tiered US tariff plan that may be be announced today - as reported by Sky News, citing a White House source - has been mentioned before.
Bunds underperformed in the European government FI space Wednesday in anticipation of the US tariff announcement after the cash close.
Closing Yields / 10-Yr EGB Spreads To Germany
Sky News reporting a potential banding of upcoming tariffs by country and industry has helped extend the intraday risk-on seen ahead of planned announcements from 1600ET.
It compares to some recent media reports such as the Washington Post yesterday reporting that “White House aides have drafted a proposal to impose tariffs of about 20 percent on most imports to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said, as President Donald Trump pushes for the most aggressive overhaul of the global economic system in decades.”