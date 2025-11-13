FED: US TSY TO SELL $19.000 BLN 9Y-8M TIPS NOV 20, SETTLE NOV 28

RES 4: 1.1919 High Sep 17 and a bull trigger

RES 3: 1.1820 High Sep 23

RES 2: 1.1779 High Oct 1 and a key short-term resistance

RES 1: 1.1680 20-day EMA

PRICE: 1.1609 @ 17:05 BST Oct 14

SUP 1: 1.1542 Low Oct 9

SUP 2: 1.1516 76.4% retracement of the Aug 1 - Sep 17 bull leg

SUP 3: 1.1392 Low Aug 1 and bear trigger

SUP 4: 1.1313 Low May 30

A bear mode in EURUSD remains in place despite the late rally off lows on Tuesday. The recent breach of the 50-day EMA and a support at 1.1646, the Sep 25 low, exposes 1.1516, a Fibonacci retracement. Note that moving average studies are in a bull-mode position. This continues to highlight a dominant medium-term uptrend, suggesting the move down is likely a correction - for now. Initial firm resistance is 1.1779, the Oct 1 high.