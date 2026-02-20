FED: US TSY 30Y TIPS AUCTION: HIGH YLD 2.473%; ALLOTMENT 71.62%

RES 4: 1.1919 High Sep 17 and a key M/T resistance

RES 3: 1.1848 High Sep 18

RES 2: 1.1808 High Dec 24 and the bull trigger

RES 1: 1.1768 High Jan 20

PRICE: 1.1732 @ 16:07 GMT Jan 20

SUP 1: 1.1633/1573 Intraday low / Low Jan 19 and the bear trigger

SUP 2: 1.1549 76.4% retracement of the Nov 5 - Dec 12 bull leg

SUP 3: 1.1512 Low Nov 25

SUP 4: 1.1491 Low Nov 21

The recovery in EURUSD from Monday’s low alters the technical picture and highlights a reversal of the bear leg that has been in place since Dec 24. Monday’s price pattern is a bullish engulfing candle - a reversal signal. The pair has cleared the 20-day EMA, at 1.1672, strengthening a reversal threat and opens 1.1743 (pierced), the high Jan 6. A clear breach of this level would strengthen a bull theme. Key support is 1.1573, the Jan 19 low.