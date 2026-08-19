FED: US TSY 20Y BOND AUCTION: NON-COMP BIDS $191 MLN FROM $16.000 BLN TOTAL

Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over! This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military. President DONALD J. TRUMP
UK: "*UK'S BURNHAM UNDERLINED COMMITMENT TO DEFENCE IN TRUMP CALL"
Jul-20 16:35
"*UK'S BURNHAM UNDERLINED COMMITMENT TO DEFENCE IN TRUMP CALL"
"*BURNHAM OUTLINED UK'S COMMITMENT TO SECURING SHIPPING IN HORMUZ"
"*BURNHAM INVITED TRUMP TO MANCHESTER" (BBG)
IRAN: IRAN'S PRESS TV SAYS AN INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN CENTRAL IRAN
Jul-20 16:29
IRAN'S PRESS TV SAYS AN INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN CENTRAL IRAN'S KHOMEIN CITY WAS ATTACKED BY U.S. - [RTRS]