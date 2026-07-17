IRAN: US To Send Dozens More Refueling Planes - Axios

Jul-17 16:05

* "*US SENDING MORE REFUELING PLANES TO ISRAEL: AXIOS * *US TO SEND DOZENS MORE REFUELING PLANES: AX...

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US DATA: Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations Remain Contained

Jun-17 16:03

The Atlanta Fed’s Business Inflation Expectations survey saw a marginal dip in unit cost growth expectations for the year ahead in June, somewhat echoing the NY Fed’s consumer equivalent compared to a more pronounced uplift in the U.Mich consumer survey. 

  • The recent climb in the mean expectation of 1Y ahead changes in unit costs broadly stabilized in June at 2.33% after 2.36% in May at what had been its highest since Jun 2025.
  • That’s via a low of 1.94% in Feb 2026 prior to the start of the US-Iran war for what has been a relatively contained increase since then – the recent peak of 2.36% compares with 2.76% in Apr 2025 after widespread tariff announcements.
  • The additional quarterly survey shows that long-term expectations of unit cost changes per year over the next 5-10 years have remained anchored throughout this period, most recently at 2.8% in this June question after 2.75% in March.
  • Whilst that’s elevated compared to the 2% inflation target, the survey saw a long-term pre-pandemic average of 2.8% and 2.7% in 2024 prior to tariff announcements. It peaked at 3.5% in 2Q22 as the Russia invasion of Ukraine added to existing inflationary pressures. 
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CAD: USDCAD Breaks to Fresh Recovery Highs

Jun-17 16:00
  • While USDCAD spent much of the session consolidating above the 1.40 handle on Wednesday, the latest bout of strength has seen the pair trade to fresh recovery highs above 1.4024.
  • Last week’s USDCAD gains highlighted a resumption of the technical uptrend, paving the way for an extension towards 1.4051, the Nov 28 2025 high. Above here, the focus would then turn to the November 2025 highs, located at 1.4140, where a break would place spot at the highest point since April last year.
  • Lower oil prices will be an important short-term factor behind the CAD’s relative underperformance, while the BoC continuing to sit at the dovish end of the CB spectrum may pose an additional CAD headwind. Furthermore, uncertainty surrounding the upcoming USMCA negotiations continue to cloud the Canadian economic outlook somewhat.
  • Despite the softer UK CPI data today, GBPCAD posted another recovery high of 1.8805 earlier today. The cross continues to operate in close proximity to the 2026 highs of 1.8817. A break of this level would place the cross at its highest point since October last year, which would turn the focus to the decade long peak at 1.8915.

FED: June Macro Projections: Much Higher PCE Inflation, With Softer Growth

Jun-17 15:44

The major shift in the June macroeconomic projections will be substantially raised median forecasts for end-2026 inflation compared to March's edition. See below for full table of MNI's expectations. 

  • Core PCE will be revised up to the low 3.0% area (probably 3.2-3.3%) for Q4/Q4 2026 vs 2.7% in March, with 2027's likely upped slightly from the existing 2.2%. Headline PCE will see an even more dramatic revision for 2026, to the mid-to-high 3.0s (we pencil in 3.6%).
  • These would be the biggest upward revision to inflation forecasts from one meeting to the next since December 2021 to March 2022 which reflected the Russian invasion of Ukraine’s impact on energy prices (the 2022 headline PCE forecast jumped to 4.3% from 2.6%).
  • Real GDP in 2026 is due a downgrade after a soft 1.6% Q/Q annualized print in Q1, to the low 2.0%s from 2.4% in March, with 2027 likely to be a little lower too.
  • The unemployment rate forecasts are not likely to be greatly revised (possibly 2026 to 4.3% from 4.4% if participants are optimistic enough to extrapolate recent labor market data stability).
  • Analyst Expectations: In the economic projections, the most closely-watched aspect is core PCE. This is expected to be increased significantly for 2026 from the existing 2.7% to the low 3.0s area (analysts see anywhere from 2.9% to 3.3%, with a rough 3.2% consensus). 2026 GDP and Unemployment are seen edging slightly lower but outer years largely unchanged.
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