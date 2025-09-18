BRAZIL: U.S. Reaction to Bolsonaro Verdict

RES 3: 96.501 - 76.4% of the Mar 14 - Nov 1 ‘23 bear leg

RES 2: 96.207 - 61.8% of the Mar 14 - Nov 1 ‘23 bear leg

RES 1: 95.960 - High Apr 7

PRICE: 95.710 @ 15:17 BST Aug 15

SUP 1: 95.415/95.300 - Low May 15 / Low Jan 14

SUP 2: 95.275 - Low Nov 14 (cont) and a key support

SUP 3: 94.707 - 1.0% 10-dma envelope

Aussie 10-yr futures received a boost from the US Treasury rally that followed both the recent poor NFP print as well as Tuesday’s inflation number. While this impact faded into the close of the week, 10-year futures remain toward the top end of the recent range. To the upside, next resistance is at 96.207, a Fibonacci retracement point. Next support undercuts at 95.420 (pierced), the Feb 13 low, ahead of 95.275, the Nov 14 low and a key support. Clearance of this level would strengthen a bearish condition.