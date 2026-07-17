AMERICAS OIL: US OIL: July 17- Americas Midday Oil Summary: Crude Rises

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The Atlanta Fed’s Business Inflation Expectations survey saw a marginal dip in unit cost growth expectations for the year ahead in June, somewhat echoing the NY Fed’s consumer equivalent compared to a more pronounced uplift in the U.Mich consumer survey.
The major shift in the June macroeconomic projections will be substantially raised median forecasts for end-2026 inflation compared to March's edition. See below for full table of MNI's expectations.