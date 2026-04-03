US NATGAS: US Natgas Storage Likely Fell by 51 Bcf: WSJ Survey

Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Geneva this week for a third round of indirect nuclear talks with Iran. The meeting could be the last chance to find a diplomatic offramp to prevent US military action in the coming days.

According to

Axios

, there may be scope for a deal, despite the seemingly incomparable negotiating positions. A senior US official told the outlet over the weekend that the Trump administration is prepared to consider a proposal that allows Iran "token" nuclear enrichment if it leaves no possible path to a bomb.