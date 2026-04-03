US NATGAS: US Natgas Storage Likely Fell by 44 Bcf: Reuters Survey

Treasuries recently touched fresh session highs as US equity futures remained under pressure although have inched 1-2 ticks lower on Axios reporting Kushner and Witkoff are urging Trump to give diplomacy a chance in US-Iran negotiations.

Fresh catalysts for the latest push higher have been limited although it looks to be an extension of moves following President Trump's latest tariffs comments, starting with threats of much higher tariffs and worse for any country that wants to “play games” before the lack of needing congressional approval.

WTI futures have also pulled back after sizeable gains earlier, with US-Iran tensions firmly in focus ahead of Thursday’s indirect talks in Geneva. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates Brent at $72/bbl has an $8-10bbl premium from US-Iran escalation.

TYH6 touched 113-14 (+16) in a probe of initial resistance at the same level from the Feb 17 high although unlike Bunds earlier, it's yet to clear a latest key resistance level at 113-22+ (Nov 22 ’25 high).

Cash yields meanwhile are 3.5-7bp lower, with declines led by 5s.

10Y yields have for now bottomed at 4.0175% for just shy of last week’s 4.016% low, with the 5.9bp decline consisting of 3.6bps from real yields and 2.3bp from breakevens.