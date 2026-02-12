US NATGAS: US Natgas Storage Likely Fell by 257 Bcf: Reuters Survey

RES 4: 186.62 Bull channel top drawn from the Feb 28 low

RES 3: 185.77 2.5000 proj of the Jul 31 - Sep 29 - Oct 2 price swing

RES 2: 184.92 High Dec 22

RES 1: 184.67 High Jan 12

PRICE: 184.52 @ 17:27 GMT Jan 12

SUP 1: 182.64 Low Jan 8

SUP 2: 182.25 Low Dec 19

SUP 3: 181.47 50-day EMA

SUP 4: 180.50 Low Dec 8

The trend needle in EURJPY continues to point north. The flat correction since Dec 22 still appears to be a flag formation - a bullish continuation pattern. A resumption of the trend would open 186.62, the top of a bull channel drawn from the Feb 28 low. This level also represents a key medium-term resistance point. Key support to watch lies at 181.47, the 50-day EMA.