US NATGAS: US Natgas Storage Likely Fell by 257 Bcf: Reuters Survey

Feb-11 20:14

US natural gas inventories likely decreased by 257 Bcf in the week to Feb. 6, according to a survey ...

US INFLATION: MNI US CPI Preview: Payback

Jan-12 20:13

We've just published our preview of the December CPI report - Download Full Report Here

EURJPY TECHS: Trend Structure Remains Bullish

Jan-12 20:00
  • RES 4: 186.62 Bull channel top drawn from the Feb 28 low 
  • RES 3: 185.77 2.5000 proj of the Jul 31 - Sep 29 - Oct 2 price swing
  • RES 2: 184.92 High Dec 22
  • RES 1: 184.67 High Jan 12
  • PRICE: 184.52 @ 17:27 GMT Jan 12
  • SUP 1: 182.64 Low Jan 8
  • SUP 2: 182.25 Low Dec 19 
  • SUP 3: 181.47 50-day EMA
  • SUP 4: 180.50 Low Dec 8 

The trend needle in EURJPY continues to point north. The flat correction since Dec 22 still appears to be a flag formation - a bullish continuation pattern. A resumption of the trend would open 186.62, the top of a bull channel drawn from the Feb 28 low. This level also represents a key medium-term resistance point. Key support to watch lies at 181.47, the 50-day EMA.    

PIPELINE: Late Corporate Bond Roundup: $2.7B Indonesia 3Pt Priced

Jan-12 19:43

$10.4B corporate debt issued Monday:

  • Date $MM Issuer (Priced *, Launch #)
  • 01/12 $3B *Energy Transfer 5Y +110a, 10Y +145a, 30Y +175a
  • 01/12 $2.7B *Rep of Indonesia $1.1B +5Y 4.4%, $1.1B +10Y 5%, $500M +30Y 5.5%
  • 01/12 $2.25B *Vistra Operations $1B 5Y +95, $1.25B 10Y +120
  • 01/12 $1.75B #National Bank of Canada $1.25B 3NC2 +63, $500M 3NC2 SOFR+77
  • 01/12 $700M *POSCO $400M 5Y +75. $300M 10Y +90
  • 01/12 $Benchmark investor calls: Jefferies, Triton Int, Rithm Capital, Telecom Argentina, Azule Energy
    • Expected Tuesday:
    • 01/13 $Benchmark MuniFin WNG 4Y SOFR

