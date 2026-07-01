US CREDIT MACRO: US Market Close

"Within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese state to preserve stability and spare Lebanon from further escalation—and following the communication that took place between the President of the Republic, General Joseph Aoun, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio—Lebanese authorities received confirmation of Hezbollah’s agreement to the U.S. proposal calling for a mutual cessation of attacks. Under the proposed arrangement, Israeli strikes on the Southern Suburbs of Beirut would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from carrying out attacks against Israel, with the scope of the ceasefire subsequently being expanded to encompass the entirety of Lebanese territory. Subsequently, President Donald Trump placed a call to Lebanon’s Ambassador to the United States, Nada Maawad, informing her that he had secured the agreement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the proposed arrangement. Ambassador Maawad conveyed the outcome of these discussions to President Aoun, who, in turn, communicated this information to Hezbollah"