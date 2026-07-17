COLOMBIA: US Agrees to Provide Technical Assistance for Fiscal Reset

Jul-17 16:00

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* "*IMF, US TREASURY AGREE TECHNICAL HELP FOR COLOMBIA FISCAL RESET" - BBG * "*COLOMBIA SEEKING FINA...

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FED: June Macro Projections: Much Higher PCE Inflation, With Softer Growth

Jun-17 15:44

The major shift in the June macroeconomic projections will be substantially raised median forecasts for end-2026 inflation compared to March's edition. See below for full table of MNI's expectations. 

  • Core PCE will be revised up to the low 3.0% area (probably 3.2-3.3%) for Q4/Q4 2026 vs 2.7% in March, with 2027's likely upped slightly from the existing 2.2%. Headline PCE will see an even more dramatic revision for 2026, to the mid-to-high 3.0s (we pencil in 3.6%).
  • These would be the biggest upward revision to inflation forecasts from one meeting to the next since December 2021 to March 2022 which reflected the Russian invasion of Ukraine’s impact on energy prices (the 2022 headline PCE forecast jumped to 4.3% from 2.6%).
  • Real GDP in 2026 is due a downgrade after a soft 1.6% Q/Q annualized print in Q1, to the low 2.0%s from 2.4% in March, with 2027 likely to be a little lower too.
  • The unemployment rate forecasts are not likely to be greatly revised (possibly 2026 to 4.3% from 4.4% if participants are optimistic enough to extrapolate recent labor market data stability).
  • Analyst Expectations: In the economic projections, the most closely-watched aspect is core PCE. This is expected to be increased significantly for 2026 from the existing 2.7% to the low 3.0s area (analysts see anywhere from 2.9% to 3.3%, with a rough 3.2% consensus). 2026 GDP and Unemployment are seen edging slightly lower but outer years largely unchanged.
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IRAN: Iran First VP on Fees for Strait of Hormuz Transit

Jun-17 15:39

Al Jazeera - Iran's First Vice President: The management of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands, and we will receive fees for the services we provide to ships to secure their passage.

FED: June Dot Plot: Some Analysts See Higher Longer-Run Dot (3/3)

Jun-17 15:35

Analyst Expectations: While it’s firm consensus that the median Dot Plot participant will remove their 2026 rate cut, it’s more mixed going over the forecast horizon.

  • We’d say consensus is split between those who expect the median Dot to show a hold through 2027, and those who expect one cut.
  • We note some expectations (Deutsche, Nomura) for a higher longer-run dot median (3.25%), helping inform a higher 2028 rate (3.4%, vs most expectations of 3.1%)
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                     SOURCE: MNI, Analyst Notes 

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