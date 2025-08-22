POWER: Unplanned Outage at Sweden's FS1 Nuke Extended to 28 August

Aug-20 14:28

You are missing out on very valuable content.

Sweden's 1.1GW Forsmark 1 nuclear reactor has extended its unplanned outage to 28 August from 24 Aug...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

UK: PM: Fiscal Rules Are 'Iron Clad'

Jul-21 14:28

Speaking to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, PM Sir Keir Starmer says that the gov'ts fiscal rules are "iron clad", adding that it is "important to have the [fiscal] headroom we had in the Spring Statement". A live stream of the committee hearing can be found here

  • Following the gov'ts backing down to Labour rebels on proposed welfare reforms, speculation is mounting over how Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will maintain her fiscal rules (as Starmer has reiterated today), protect her fiscal headroom, and not breach manifesto commitments not to rais income tax, VAT or employee National Insurance contributions.
  • Some on the left of the Labour party have advocated for a 'wealth tax', but The Times reports a Cabinet minister calling the idea a “non-starter”. The Times: “Wealth taxes don’t work,” one cabinet minister said. “Just look at what’s happened in other countries that have introduced them. They just don’t raise money, certainly not the kind of money that we’re looking for.” Another cabinet minister said a wealth tax was “off the table”. They said: “Wealthy people are mobile, they can move their assets to other more favourable jurisdictions.”

SWAPS: Goldman Sachs: Trade Risks Now, Fiscal Later For EUR HICP Pricing

Jul-21 14:25

Late on Friday Goldman Sachs noted that “European traded inflation is still torn between the crosswinds of near-term growth downside from trade, and better forward-looking growth due to the ongoing fiscal expansion”.

  • They observe that “the very front-end of the HICP curve has remained resilient vs the recent EUR appreciation and drag from energy prices, while HICP forwards should be bolstered by an improving cyclical outlook in coming years”.
  • Ultimately, they believe that “1y and 1y1y inflation is trading higher than energy prices and near-term growth risks would imply. However, longer dated forwards are fair-to-cheap, even embedding near-term risks. If we use our forward growth assumptions, we see 15-20bp of upside for 2y2y and 5y5y forwards. This points to a steepening of the HICP curve, but also points to overall upside to 5- and 10-Year HICP should near-term trade risks fade”.

BUNDS: 10s Back Towards Middle Of Multi-Month Range, 5s30s Holds Below 100bp

Jul-21 14:22

EU-U.S. trade angst has underpinned EGBs today.

  • Bulls have breached the 50-day EMA in Bund futures (130.21), with the contract topping out at 130.48 so far.
  • Next resistance located at the July 4 high (130.76).
  • Yields 4-9bp lower as the curve bull flattens.
  • Zooming out, the pullback puts 10-Year yields closer to the middle of the range that has been in place since late March (see chart below).
  • Meanwhile, 5s30s haven’t been able to consolidate any breaches above 100bp in recent sessions, with that curve back to 96.6bp today.

Fig. 1: German 10-Year Yield (%)

German10s210725

Related bullets

article type logo

German Wind Output Forecast Comparison

article type logo

Gold Down Ahead of Jackson Hole as Oil Rises

article type logo

EPNG Updates August Maintenance Schedule

Related by topic

Power
Energy Data

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI: PBOC To Make Slight Cuts In Q4, A-Share Rally Welcomed

Aug-22 03:55
article type logo

MNI: U.S. Tariffs Seen Hitting Italy Exports, GDP, From 2026

Aug-21 13:35
article type logo

MNI: EU-US Joint Trade Statement Seen Lacking Key Detail

Aug-21 07:43

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo