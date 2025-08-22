POWER: Unplanned Outage at Sweden's FS1 Nuke Extended to 28 August

Sweden's 1.1GW Forsmark 1 nuclear reactor has extended its unplanned outage to 28 August from 24 Aug...
Speaking to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, PM Sir Keir Starmer says that the gov'ts fiscal rules are "iron clad", adding that it is "important to have the [fiscal] headroom we had in the Spring Statement". A live stream of the committee hearing can be found here.
Late on Friday Goldman Sachs noted that “European traded inflation is still torn between the crosswinds of near-term growth downside from trade, and better forward-looking growth due to the ongoing fiscal expansion”.
EU-U.S. trade angst has underpinned EGBs today.
Fig. 1: German 10-Year Yield (%)