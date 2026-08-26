A move off session lows in crude oil (with Iran once again showing no sign of concession to U.S. dem...
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Fars cites Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gharibabadi: In the Oman negotiations, the other side insisted that the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz be active, and we did not accept it.
🔹We told them that whatever the outcome of this action, we will not accept your plans.
Most of the sales are of the 0.875% Oct-29 gilt:
|0.875% Oct-29
|GBP650.2m
|GBP627.7m
|89.446
|GBP693.0m
|GBP675.0m
|0.375% Oct-30
|GBP84.5m
|GBP0.0m
|GBP211.9m
|GBP0.0m
|4.75% Dec-30
|GBP152.7m
|GBP97.2m
|101.153
|GBP0.0m
|GBP0.0m
|0.25% Jul-31
|GBP0.0m
|GBP0.0m
|GBP0.0m
|4.25% Jun-32
|GBP98.7m
|GBP0.0m
|GBP1,460.2m
|GBP149.9m
Previous bid-to-cover ratios: most recent first: 2.87x*, 2.56x*, 2.25x**, 3.19x**
* These operations had a size of GBP825mln
** These operations had a size of GBP800mln